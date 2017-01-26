Brazil police suspect Eike Batista flew to U.S. on German passport

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista appears to have left Brazil on a German passport and flown to New York on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday, adding that he will be considered a fugitive if he does not soon turn himself in.

Batista's lawyer told police that the businessman would hand himself in to authorities, officer Tacio Muzzi said at a news conference regarding the latest phase of an investigation into a vast political bribery scandal. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)