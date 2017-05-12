FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil audit court sees irregularities in state bank loan to JBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.

The court said it found irregularities related to a loan of 1.13 billion reais ($362 million) from the bank to JBS in 2007, which the company used to finance the acquisition of Swift & Co. "The transaction represented an investment risk to BNDES at zero cost to JBS," said the TCU.

$1 = 3.12 reais Reporting by Maria Pia Palermo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

