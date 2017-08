BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Tuesday said they arrested several former politicians as part of an investigation into suspected overcharging of up to 900 million reais ($280 million) in the construction of Brasilia's football stadium.

Police did not name those arrested but said 10 prison warrants were being served. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Louise Ireland)