FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Braskem ex-CEO eyes plea bargain in Brazil corruption probe -Valor
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Braskem ex-CEO eyes plea bargain in Brazil corruption probe -Valor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Braskem SA is working with investigators in Brazil to establish the petrochemical company's responsibility in a political graft scandal involving its shareholders, according to a newspaper report on Thursday.

Brazilian daily Valor Economico reported, without saying how it obtained the information, that former Chief Executive Carlos Fadigas was collaborating in the hopes of striking a plea deal.

Braskem representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Fadigas, who stepped down in May after running the company for five years, could not be reached.

Braskem said in May that he would continue to help the company's efforts to expand internationally.

Valor did not say how the collaboration by Fadigas would affect Braskem's negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, which the company said on Monday were aimed at reaching a formal accord and possible financial sanctions.

The formal talks with U.S. authorities underscored Braskem's effort to move past a bribery scandal that has upended Brazil's politics and entangled its two main shareholders, state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.