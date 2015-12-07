FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer plays down interest in BSI - FT
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Julius Baer plays down interest in BSI - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer expects more consolidation in the domestic market but played down the chances of bidding for BSI, the private bank that Brazil’s BTG Pactual may sell, the Financial Times quoted Baer’s chief executive as saying.

“Swiss consolidation is not over, there will be lots more deals,” the FT quoted Boris Collardi as saying in an interview published on Monday.

Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual is considering the sale of a series of assets to improve its liquidity, but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on Friday.

Swiss media outlet RSI reported that Julius Baer and Intesa Sanpaolo could be among the banks interested in buying BSI. Baer and Intesa declined comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.