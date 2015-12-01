FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Chile says operating normally despite Brazil problems
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Chile says operating normally despite Brazil problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Chilean unit of Brazilian bank Grupo BTG Pactual said on Tuesday that it was operating normally and that its brokerage business was “robust”, after the chief executive at its parent was jailed as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

Andre Esteves, the controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual , quit as the bank’s head in recent days as prosecutors prepared to file charges relating to a graft probe at state oil firm Petrobras, sending BTG shares down sharply.

“The situation at the brokerage is robust,” said Maximiliano Vial, president of BTG’s Chilean brokerage unit, in a statement.

“The brokerage is functioning with normality, as is the bank. We continue operating with high volumes.”

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.