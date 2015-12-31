FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Itau to buy BTG's stake in Recovery for 640 mln reais
December 31, 2015

Brazil's Itau to buy BTG's stake in Recovery for 640 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America’s largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.64 million), Itau said on Wednesday.

Itau will also purchase about 70 percent of a 38-billion real portfolio of non-performing loans from BTG Pactual for 570 million reais in cash, Itau added in a statement.

Both deals are subject to regulatory approval and should not impact the bank’s balance sheet next year, Itau’s investors relations executive Marcelo Kopel said in the statement.

$1 = 3.9593 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon

