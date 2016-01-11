FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG struggles deter Bonzon from joining Swiss bank BSI
January 11, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

BTG struggles deter Bonzon from joining Swiss bank BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Yves Bonzon changed his mind and opted against joining BSI as chief investment officer due to the struggles of the Swiss private bank’s owner Grupo BTG Pactual SA , a BSI spokesman said on Monday.

“We confirm that Mr Bonzon decided not to join BSI as a consequence of the situation around BTG Pactual,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“BSI didn’t suffer any particular departure or increased fluctuation among other staff and we confirm that Stefan Gerlach, previously Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, joined BSI as new Chief Economist at the beginning of January.”

BSI had said in August that Bonzon, previously with Geneva-based wealth manger Pictet, would join the bank on Jan. 1. BTG put BSI up for sale last year after BTG’s billionaire founder was arrested in connection with a corruption probe in Brazil.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
