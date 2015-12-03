FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Banco do Brasil not interested in BTG Pactual assets
December 3, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Banco do Brasil not interested in BTG Pactual assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word “said” in 2nd paragraph)

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest lender by assets, is not considering acquiring any assets belonging to Grupo BTG Pactual SA except for potential pools of loans, Chief Risk Officer Walter Malieni said on Thursday.

According to Malieni, who spoke at a Banco do Brasil event with investors, it might be too early to assess the impact of a decision by Lower House President Eduardo Cunha to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
