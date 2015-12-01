Brazil's BNDES says no decisions made about BTG Pactual

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil state development bank BNDES has not made any decisions related to Grupo BTG Pactual SA since the detention of the investment bank’s largest shareholder, André Esteves, last week, BNDES said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came the same day that Valor Econômico newspaper said BNDES forbade BTG Pactual from issuing guarantee letters for loan transactions, saying risks had escalated since Esteves was arrested for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. Valor did not cite any sources in its report. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)