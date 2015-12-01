FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES says no decisions made about BTG Pactual
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BNDES says no decisions made about BTG Pactual

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil state development bank BNDES has not made any decisions related to Grupo BTG Pactual SA since the detention of the investment bank’s largest shareholder, André Esteves, last week, BNDES said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came the same day that Valor Econômico newspaper said BNDES forbade BTG Pactual from issuing guarantee letters for loan transactions, saying risks had escalated since Esteves was arrested for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. Valor did not cite any sources in its report. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.