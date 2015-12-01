BTG Pactual's bonds fall for second day as uncertainty mounts

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s bonds fell for the second straight day on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding the arrest last week of largest shareholder André Esteves overshadowed efforts to bolster cash in Latin America’s largest independent investment bank.

Investors are concerned about whether fresh leadership can steer BTG Pactual out of crisis after Esteves, the bank’s public face, quit his executive duties on Sunday because of accusations that he was involved in a major corruption case.

The bank tapped partners Roberto Saloutti and Marcelo Kalim as co-chief executive officers and economist Persio Arida as chairman.

The price on BTG Pactual’s $1 billion worth of 4 percent bonds maturing in January 2020, the bank’s most widely traded dollar note, slipped 0.5 cent on the dollar to 71.5 cents on Tuesday, a record low. The 8.75 percent junior perpetual bond fell 0.2 cent to 69.5 cents.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, and when that happens, investors demand you pay a higher risk premium,” said Alexandre Pavan Povoa, who oversees about $100 million in assets for Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.

Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG Pactual’s banking and private equity units, fell 0.7 percent, extending their losses in the past week to 32 percent.

With Esteves in jail, new management is racing to buffer the bank’s balance sheet from rising client money withdrawals and reputational risks.

A source with direct knowledge of the bank’s strategy told Reuters late on Monday that fund redemptions were losing momentum and that the bank’s position remained “very solid.”

The bank garnered 2.5 billion reais ($633 million) from the sale of a 12 percent stake in Rede D‘Or São Luiz SA, Brazil’s No. 1 hospital chain, and expects to 4 billion reais from a planned sale of loans to larger Brazilian rivals, other sources have told Reuters over the past two days.

Media reports said police found documents linking BTG Pactual and Esteves to the payment of bribes to ruling coalition lawmakers.

It was the first time the bank, whose fortunes have been closely tied to Esteves’, has been directly implicated in the bribery scandal.

“That’s the question lingering on clients’ minds,” said Luis Felipe Laudisio, a fixed-income trader at Renascença brokerage in Sao Paulo.

BTG Pactual has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)