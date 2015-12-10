FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BR Properties holder raises $140 mln in Brazil sale, traders say
December 10, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

BR Properties holder raises $140 mln in Brazil sale, traders say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - An unidentified investor raised arounud 530 million reais ($140 million) from the sale of about 60 million shares in BR Properties SA, one of Brazil’s largest commercial real estate firms, traders said on Thursday.

The name of the buyer or potential buyers was not disclosed in a statement by the São Paulo Stock Exchange, which said shares of BR Properties were sold at 8.27 reais each. The stock closed at 8.29 reais on Wednesday.

Traders said that the most likely seller was grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank struggling to sell assets and which owns about 35 percent of the company. The amount sold represented almost 20 percent of BR Properties’s outstanding shares. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

