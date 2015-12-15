FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual Swiss unit BSI says client outflows manageable -paper
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual Swiss unit BSI says client outflows manageable -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Customer outflows from Swiss private bank BSI are “absolutely manageable” despite the turbulence shaking Brazilian parent Gruppo BTG Pactual , BSI Chief Executive Stefano Coduri told a Swiss newspaper.

He told Finanz und Wirtschaft that the Swiss bank was operating normally and its liquidity and equity positions were “outstanding”. He declined to be drawn on sale prospects for the bank but added the situation at BTG Pactual had to stabilise or else an “alternative solution” had to be found for BSI. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.