FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual's board cancels 19.9 mln traded units as buyback nears end
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual's board cancels 19.9 mln traded units as buyback nears end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA canceled about 19.9 million traded units as part of a stock buyback plan that is nearing completion.

In a securities filing on Monday, the bank reiterated a plan to repurchase up to 21.06 million units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG Pactual’s investment banking and private equity divisions, or the equivalent of 10 percent of the stock in circulation. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.