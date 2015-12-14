BTG Pactual's board cancels 19.9 mln traded units as buyback nears end

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA canceled about 19.9 million traded units as part of a stock buyback plan that is nearing completion.

In a securities filing on Monday, the bank reiterated a plan to repurchase up to 21.06 million units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG Pactual’s investment banking and private equity divisions, or the equivalent of 10 percent of the stock in circulation. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Louise Heavens)