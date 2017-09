SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on Friday that independent members from the board had hired law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct an internal investigation into the events that led to the arrest of founder André Esteves last month.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said both the company and the board hired Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as an advisor in the process. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)