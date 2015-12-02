FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual in talks to exit debt collector Recovery, sources say
December 2, 2015

BTG Pactual in talks to exit debt collector Recovery, sources say

Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to sell a stake in Recovery do Brasil SA, Latin America’s largest debt collector, three sources directly involved in the talks said on Wednesday, as local and global investors look to enter the burgeoning distressed debt market in Latin America’s largest economy.

Lone Star Funds is among the distressed debt firms that had been in touch with Recovery for potential joint investments to which the latter have been offered, said the sources, who requested for anonymity because negotiations are underway.

$1 = 3.8556 Brazilian reais Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

