Lone Star enters exclusive talks with Brazil's BTG to buy Recovery -source
December 17, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Lone Star enters exclusive talks with Brazil's BTG to buy Recovery -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Lone Star Funds on Thursday signed an agreement for exclusive talks to acquire Grupo BTG Pactual’s 50 percent stake in Recovery do Brasil, the biggest debt collector in Latin America, according to a source directly related to the matter.

The stake could be worth up to $439 million (1.7 billion reais) if the sale includes the platform that Recovery uses to price loans, said the source, who asked not to be identified. Without that platform, the price tag would be in the region of 800 million reais.

BTG Pactual and Lone Star declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

