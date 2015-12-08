FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual-led funds partially exit stake in Brazil's Equatorial
December 8, 2015

BTG Pactual-led funds partially exit stake in Brazil's Equatorial

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A number of investment funds led by BTG Pactual Asset Management SA DTVM, Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s money management unit, sold an undisclosed stake in electricity holding company Equatorial Energia SA on Monday.

In a securities filing dated on Tuesday, Equatorial said BTG Pactual Asset Management’s stake in the company would now remain below a 5 percent threshold required to disclose significant stake sales. Last week, a BTG Pactual fund carried out the divestment of 3 million shares of Equatorial. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

