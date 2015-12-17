FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Supreme Court ends session with no decision over Esteves release
December 17, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Supreme Court ends session with no decision over Esteves release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A group of Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court justices ended a special session on Thursday with no decision over the release of billionaire financier André Esteves, who has been in jail since Nov. 25 on suspicion he sought to obstruct an ongoing corruption probe.

The so-called second group of justices at the STF, as the court is commonly known, did not deliberate or rule on the request by Esteves’ lawyers to free him from prison. Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, the former leader of Brazil’s governing coalition in the upper house, were arrested the same day on suspicion of obstructing “Operation Car Wash,” a sweeping probe into corruption at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

