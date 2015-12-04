FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual taps credit facility from Brazil guarantee fund
December 4, 2015

BTG Pactual taps credit facility from Brazil guarantee fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Brazil’s deposit guarantee fund FGC signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday giving Latin America’s largest independent investment bank access to tap 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in funding.

In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said the credit line will be backed by an unspecified pool of loans and be available from Friday. A holding company headed by the bank’s top seven partners, helped to arrange the financing for BTG Pactual, the filing said.

$1 = 3.7446 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
