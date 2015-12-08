UPDATE 3-Goldman cuts BTG Pactual target; shares fall as uncertainty mounts

(Adds charges against Esteves and senator, denials)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday cut its share price for Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, citing an uncertain outlook for liquidity and funding availability in the wake of the arrest of former controlling shareholder and founder André Esteves.

In a client note, Goldman analysts led by Carlos Macedo trimmed their 12-month target on the bank’s units, a blend of voting and non-voting shares in BTG Pactual’s investment-banking and private-equity divisions, to 23.70 reais from 30.20 reais. They kept their recommendation at “neutral.”

The note said BTG Pactual’s stand-alone operations in Brazil faced a net 1.6 billion reais ($425 million) in maturities before year-end, which could swell to 9 billion reais by September if no obligations are refinanced. A growing mismatch between illiquid assets and equity means the bank must dispose rapidly of assets to protect cash, the note said.

“At this stage, the outlook beyond third-quarter financials is uncertain, given the potential for disruption to the business,” the analysts wrote.

Goldman’s client note helped spur a 7.7 percent slump in BTG Pactual units on Monday, the only decline among banking and financial companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The units are down 42 percent since Esteves was detained for his alleged role in Brazil’s biggest corruption scandal ever.

Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral, a leading member of the governing coalition, were formally charged on Monday with obstructing a bribery investigation into state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.

Esteves and Amaral have both denied the allegations.

BTG Pactual is battling a hostile market as clients pull out following Esteves’ Nov. 25 arrest. The bank’s top seven partners, who replaced Esteves as the bank’s public face last week, are rushing to sell pools of loans, subsidiaries and private-equity investments to raise cash.

Apart from stakes in telecommunications, parking-lot and consumer companies, BTG Pactual should also consider selling part of its loan book to rivals, Macedo and his team said. Although this would raise much-needed cash in the short term, it would be at the expense of triggering some cash-flow mismatches for the long run, they added.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual has 24 billion reais in credit rated as very safe, out of a consolidated loan book of 47 billion reais.

However, with long-term debt and equity covering just 23 percent of BTG Pactual’s funding needs, the asset sales and a 6-billion-real credit facility from Brazil’s deposit guarantee fund obtained on Friday are giving the bank some breathing space and access to longer-term money.

Increased concerns over liquidity led the three major rating companies to downgrade BTG Pactual to junk. Fitch Ratings was the latest, after slashing the bank’s rating by three levels to “BB minus” last week.

Fitch is closely monitoring liquidity positions and BTG Pactual's ability to generate a stable business flow. Any formal accusation of wrongdoing involving the bank's operations could trigger an additional downgrade, Fitch analyst Eduardo Ribas said in an interview on Monday. ($1 = 3.7654 Brazilian reais)