BTG Pactual's Arida says 'comfortable' with liquidity position

LONDON/SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA Chairman Persio Arida said in a letter to investors that he is “now comfortable” with the investment bank’s liquidity position and vowed to push for further sales of assets over the weeks to come.

In a letter to clients, Arida said that initial actions by the São Paulo-based bank’s new management have been aimed at stabilizing BTG Pactual’s balance sheet and ensuring that cash holdings are sufficient “to navigate the markets in these difficult times.”

BTG Pactual did not immediately confirm the content of the letter, which was obtained by Reuters.