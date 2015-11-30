FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual in talks over $1 bln loan sale to Itaú, Bradesco, sources say
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual in talks over $1 bln loan sale to Itaú, Bradesco, sources say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA is negotiating the sale of around 4 billion reais ($1.03 billion) in loans to rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The three banks expect to finalize the deal as early as this week, said the sources, who requested anonymity because negotiations are underway. The move would allow BTG Pactual to bolster its balance sheet and increase cash holdings, which have been impacted following the arrest of André Esteves, the bank’s former chief executive and chairman, the sources said.

$1 = 3.8665 Brazilian reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.