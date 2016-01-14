FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BTG Pactual's board kicks off sale process of Swiss unit BSI
January 14, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BTG Pactual's board kicks off sale process of Swiss unit BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The board of BTG Pactual has authorized the bank to pursue a sale of BSI after unidentified third-parties showed interest in the Swiss bank, the Brazilian company said.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, BTG Pactual said that "at this point, it is hard to confirm whether an agreement will be reached with any of the parties that showed interest in BSI."

BTG Pactual declined to name the companies that are interested in the Swiss private bank, which BTG Pactual bought in September for $1.3 billion. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)

