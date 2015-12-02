FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's strips Brazil's BTG Pactual of investment grade
December 2, 2015

Moody's strips Brazil's BTG Pactual of investment grade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Banco BTG Pactual S.A. two notches to BA2 from BAA3, striping the Brazilian investment bank of its investment grade following the jailing of its CEO and chairman in a corruption investigation.

The credit rating agency said it put the bank on review for a further downgrade.

“The downgrade of BTG Pactual’s ratings incorporates the challenges the bank faces to conserve liquidity and preserve its franchise in light of the recent developments involving its former chairman and CEO,” Moody’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

