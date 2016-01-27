FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual to cut 25 pct of Brazil-based staff, source says
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 27, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual to cut 25 pct of Brazil-based staff, source says

Tatiana Bautzer, Guillermo Parra-Bernal

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA is planning to dismiss up to 25 percent of Brazil-based staff, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as the embattled investment-banking firm downsizes operations following the November arrest of founder André Esteves.

According to the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, BTG Pactual has about 1,500 employees based in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian cities. Six associate partners, or bankers who each own less than a 0.22 percent stake in the bank, will be fired as part of the plan, the source added.

BTG Pactual declined to comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

