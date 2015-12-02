FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BTG Pactual's Swiss bank BSI says has not suffered major outflows
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
December 2, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual's Swiss bank BSI says has not suffered major outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss private bank owned by troubled BTG Pactual SA has not suffered any “extraordinary outflow” of client assets, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“BSI is financially and operationally independent from BTG Pactual... Furthermore, we are solid and well capitalised on a stand-alone basis,” a spokesman for Lugano-based BSI said in an emailed statement.

Brazil’s BTG is in the midst of a crisis after controlling shareholder Andre Esteves resigned as CEO and chairman following a sweeping corruption investigation.

It concluded its acquisition of BSI for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.22 billion) in September.

$1 = 1.0264 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

