(Corrects start of period to Nov. 25 from Nov. 27)

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Brazil registered fund had net outflows of 12.2 billion reais ($3.2 billion) from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 and 3.04 billion reais on Nov. 30 alone, data from Brazil’s fund industry group Anbima showed on Friday. ($1=3.8 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)