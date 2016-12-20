By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 20 Rio de Janeiro state
prosecutors filed a lawsuit against former state governor Sérgio
Cabral, two of his former secretaries and ThyssenKrupp AG's
steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica do Atlântico SA for
administrative impropriety over the granting of an operations
license.
Cabral, currently in jail on unrelated corruption charges
, and his former secretaries may have to pay fines
and be barred from public office for eight years if they lose
the suit, according to a statement from prosecutors.
State prosecutors say the steelmaker was granted a temporary
environmental license to begin operations in 2010, although the
state's environmental body had opposed this. At the same time,
the steelmaker received tax breaks from the state.
If it loses the suit, the steelmaker may be barred from
winning new public contracts in the state until it has paid for
environmental damage. CSA, as the company is known, could also
be barred for five years from receiving tax breaks in the state.
CSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor
did lawyers for Cabral.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Frances Kerry)