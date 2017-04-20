Brazil central bank saw no fraud in Caixa-PanAmericano deal

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank found no evidence of accounting fraud at the time of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender in 2009.

Brazilian federal police is investigating whether Caixa's purchase of a stake in Banco PanAmericano SA led to losses for Caixa's clients. The central bank contacted prosecutors in November 2010, four months after approving the deal, once it identified irregularities in Panamericano's booking of certain transactions. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)