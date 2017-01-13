FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil police raids companies in probe on Caixa loans
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil police raids companies in probe on Caixa loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Friday conducted a series of raids and searches related to a graft and bribery probe into loans that lender Caixa Econômica Federal extended to meatpacking, toll roads and real estate firms between 2011 and 2013.

In a statement, the police said two unnamed former senior vice presidents at state-controlled Caixa, businessmen and management of several industrial companies might have taken part in the scheme.

A police source with direct knowledge of the probe said one of the Caixa executives under investigation is former cabinet minister Geddel Vieira Lima.

Lima resigned from the cabinet in November over allegations he pressured another minister to approve a property development. His lawyers could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)

