7 months ago
Brazilian judge cites loans to JBS, Marfrig in Caixa probe
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 7 months ago

Brazilian judge cites loans to JBS, Marfrig in Caixa probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A former minister to Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed on Friday.

Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa, and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA , Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search warrant. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Paul Simao)

