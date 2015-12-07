Brazil senator and BTG Pactual founder Esteves charged in corruption case

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors presented formal charges against billionaire financier Andre Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral on Monday, accusing them of obstructing a criminal investigation, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Esteves, a founder and top shareholder of investment bank BTG Pactual SA and Amaral, who is President Dilma Rousseff’s point man in the Senate, were arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing the country’s largest-ever corruption investigation. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Sandra Maler)