Firms should be banned from Brazil gov't contracts after crimes -prosecutor

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Companies that commit crimes should not be able to sign contracts with the Brazilian government, prosecutor Roberson Pozzobon said on Friday after charges against Jose Dirceu, a top aide to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, were presented.

Dozens of Brazil's top engineering firms have had to drop contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras due to a corruption scandal. Prosecutors overseeing the case oppose the government's efforts to reach leniency agreements that would keep those companies in business.