Brazil top court votes 10-0 to indict speaker Cunha for corruption
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 3, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil top court votes 10-0 to indict speaker Cunha for corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court voted 10-0 on Thursday to accept corruption and money laundering charges against lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil company Petrobras.

The unanimous vote is a setback for Cunha, a bitter political foe of President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request from Brazil’s top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

