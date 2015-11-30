FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cunha delays impeachment decision after allegations in press
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cunha delays impeachment decision after allegations in press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Monday he would probably put off deciding whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff due to allegations against him in the press.

Cunha told journalists that he did not want his decision, which he had planned to announce on Monday, to be confused with the corruption allegations against him.

Brazil’s biggest newspapers reported that documents showed investment bank BTG Pactual SA paid 45 million reais ($11.7 million) to Cunha in exchange for passing legislation favoring the bank. Cunha denied the allegations.

As speaker of the house, Cunha is reviewing the opposition’s request to begin impeachment proceedings into Rousseff’s alleged doctoring of government accounts. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.