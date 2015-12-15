FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil speaker Cunha says he will not resign after police raids
December 15, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil speaker Cunha says he will not resign after police raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congresss, Eduardo Cunha, said on Tuesday that he did not intend to step down and was “absolutely innocent” following police raids on his homes as part of the Petrobras corruption investigation.

“I am not worried in the least,” Cunha told reporters. He said searches were normal in an investigation but that it was strange that the sting occurred on the same day that the house ethics committee voted to investigate him for hiding foreign bank accounts. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

