Brazil Supreme Court indicts lower house speaker on graft charges
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Supreme Court indicts lower house speaker on graft charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court voted to accept corruption charges against lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha on Wednesday, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil company Petrobras.

The ruling weakens Cunha, a bitter political rival of President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request from Brazil’s top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal.

He could also lose his seat if an ethics committee inquiry underway finds he lied about undeclared Swiss bank accounts.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown

