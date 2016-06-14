Brazil congressional ethics committee votes to strip Cunha of his seat

BRASILIA, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's congressional ethics committee voted to strip suspended Speaker Eduardo Cunha of his seat on Tuesday and ban him for eight years from elected office in the country for lying about his undeclared Swiss bank accounts.

If he loses his seat, Cunha, the architect of President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, will also lose the partial immunity enjoyed by elected politicians and could be arrested and prosecuted by lower courts in several corruption cases brought against him. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcondes; Editing by Sandra Maler)