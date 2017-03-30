FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Former Brazil house speaker Cunha sentenced to 15 years for graft
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 5 months ago

Former Brazil house speaker Cunha sentenced to 15 years for graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's former speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, was found guilty and sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on corruption charges on Thursday, according to the ruling from a federal court.

The former politician's defense team said they would appeal the decision but Cunha will remain imprisoned pending appeal.

Cunha, who drove the successful impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, was forced from his position as speaker in July and arrested in October on accusations he received millions in bribes from the purchase of an oil field in Benin by state-run oil company Petrobras. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

