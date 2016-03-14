FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sao Paulo judge transfers Lula charges to Curitiba
March 14, 2016

Sao Paulo judge transfers Lula charges to Curitiba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - A judge in Sao Paulo transferred on Monday pending charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the federal court in Curitiba, citing an “undeniable connection” to a broad investigation into kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

State prosecutors in Sao Paulo asked for an arrest warrant for Lula last week after charging him with money laundering and identity fraud for concealing ownership of a beach front apartment, a process that was previously separate from the vast corruption probe Judge Sergio Moro oversees in southern Brazil city of Curitiba. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)

