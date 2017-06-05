FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Brazil watchdog says analysis of JBS insider trading case 'a priority'
June 5, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil watchdog says analysis of JBS insider trading case 'a priority'

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil's securities industry watchdog vowed on Monday to quickly analyze allegations that JBS SA breached capital markets rules ahead of a May plea deal, with punishment on executives of the meatpacker upon a final ruling on the matter.

CVM President Leonardo Pereira said other cases, like those against state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, may be ruled this year. In May, the CVM launched several probes against JBS's controlling Batista family, including one over possible insider trading dealings and another over disclosures about the vehicles through which the Batistas oversee their holdings in JBS. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

