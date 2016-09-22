Brazil judge orders release of former finance minister

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Judge Sergio Moro revoked an order for the temporary detention of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Thursday, citing his cooperation with a search of his home and his wife's surgery in a Sao Paulo hospital.

Federal police arrested Mantega earlier on Thursday as they investigated allegations that he had solicited a bribe for the Workers Party while he was both finance minister and chairman of the state oil company at the heart of a vast corruption scandal. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Brad Brooks; Editing by Dan Flynn)