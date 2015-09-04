Brazil prosecutors charge Lula's former chief of staff

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s ex-chief of staff was charged with corruption, money laundering and racketeering on Friday, making him one of the most senior members of the ruling Workers’ Party targeted by prosecutors in a massive corruption scandal.

Jose Dirceu, Lula’s chief of staff between 2003 and 2005, was arrested on Aug. 3 and prosecutors say he was a key architect of a price-fixing and political kickback scheme at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba presented charges against a total of 17 people, including former Petrobras executives. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)