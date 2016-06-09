Eletrobras says Brazil audit court looking into Belo Monte dam

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s audit court is investigating the Norte Energia engineering consortium that built the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the world’s largest, according to a securities filing on Thursday by state-run power holding Eletrobras.

Officials from the federal audit court, known as the TCU, have made technical visits to the work site, deep in the Amazon rainforest, but the company said it had no access to the findings because the process remains confidential. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)