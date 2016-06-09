FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eletrobras says Brazil audit court looking into Belo Monte dam
June 9, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Eletrobras says Brazil audit court looking into Belo Monte dam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s audit court is investigating the Norte Energia engineering consortium that built the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the world’s largest, according to a securities filing on Thursday by state-run power holding Eletrobras.

Officials from the federal audit court, known as the TCU, have made technical visits to the work site, deep in the Amazon rainforest, but the company said it had no access to the findings because the process remains confidential. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

