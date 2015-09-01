FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eletronuclear CEO formally charged in Brazilian corruption probe
September 1, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Eletronuclear CEO formally charged in Brazilian corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors on Tuesday presented formal corruption charges against the head of nuclear power utility Eletronuclear, a division of state-run energy company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras.

Police detained Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, who is on leave as Eletronuclear’s chief executive officer, in late July. Da Silva is accused of receiving 4.5 million reais ($1.22 million) in bribes from engineering firms Andrade Gutierrez and Engevix.

Federal prosecutors also charged 14 others in the case, including six former Andrade Gutierrez executives, according to an emailed statement.

$1 = 3.68 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao

