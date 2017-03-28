FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil's Abiec keeps 2017 beef export forecast at 1.5 mln tons
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Abiec keeps 2017 beef export forecast at 1.5 mln tons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept 2017 export projections at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal probe into alleged corruption of health inspectors.

In an interview on Tuesday, Abiec President Antonio Camardelli admitted exports fell over 40 percent in the week of March 20-26 from the prior week as a number of countries imposed temporary bans on the Brazilian product. Foreign trade activity is expected to pick up in April after Brazil's successful campaign to lift bans imposed by the main importing countries, he said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)

