RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is following news of a police probe into alleged bribery of inspectors by Brazilian meatpackers, but has no plans to review loans to the industry, bank president Maria Silvia Bastos said on Friday.

"Apparently the issues are contained and for now we aren't taking any measures, just accompanying developments," she told journalists. Asked if she would consider taking over as chief executive of mining giant Vale SA, she ruled out such a move. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)