FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Carrefour asks Brazilian meat firms to clarify police probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 5 months ago

Carrefour asks Brazilian meat firms to clarify police probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of retailer Carrefour SA said on Friday it has asked its meat suppliers for information about a police investigation into alleged bribery of health inspectors to overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat.

Carrefour said in a statement that it demanded strict compliance with food safety regulations from all its suppliers, after police raided dozens of Brazilian meatpacking companies on Friday, including global companies JBS SA and BRF SA .

The raids raised concerns over food safety in the South American country.

Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.