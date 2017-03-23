(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING, March 23 China urged Brazil to hand out
harsh punishments to those involved in a tainted meat scandal on
Thursday, and offered no timeframe for lifting a ban on imports
from the South American country.
In its first official comment, China's Commerce Ministry
confirmed it had suspended all shipments from Brazil, the
world's top beef exporter, and said it was extremely concerned
with quality issues in the country's meat industry.
"China has promptly adopted temporary measures and suspended
Brazilian meat imports," spokesman Sun Jiwen told reporters at a
regular briefing in Beijing.
Some of China's largest food suppliers have pulled Brazilian
beef and poultry from their shelves, while countries including
Japan and Canada have also banned imports from Brazil after
inspectors there were accused of taking bribes to allow sales of
tainted food.
Brazil is the top supplier of beef to China, accounting for
about 31 percent of its imports in the first half of last year.
Much of it is used in canteens and foodservice.
Sun said China expected Brazil to investigate the issues
thoroughly and adopt effective measures to ensure the safety of
its meat.
"China hopes the Brazilian government will punish firms and
individuals that broke the rules harshly," he added, calling for
more cooperation between the two countries to ensure Brazlian
meat imports are safe.
"We hope responsible departments in both countries can
further collaborate to prevent and deal with possible issues in
the meat trade," Sun said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing
by Richard Pullin)